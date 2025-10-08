Damien Jackson Sentenced to 220 Years after Windsor Firetruck Standoff

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado sees closure in high-profile courtroom ruling

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The 2024 Windsor standoff that gripped the Northern Colorado community has reached its legal conclusion. Yesterday, a judge sentenced Damien Jackson to 220 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after his conviction on 17 counts related to the violent incident.

The case stems from the events of January 7, 2024, when Jackson set off a fire alarm at the AmericInn Lodge in Windsor. As first responders from Windsor Severance Fire Rescue and the Windsor Police Department arrived, Jackson climbed atop a firetruck and opened fire on officers. Two civilians who were caught between Jackson and the responding officers were evacuated safely and escaped injury. Law enforcement returned fire and, following a standoff, took Jackson into custody.

During his arrest, Jackson was discovered wearing body armor and carrying multiple firearms. Investigators later determined that Jackson intentionally pulled the fire alarm to draw law enforcement into a confrontation while live-streaming the encounter. Additional weapons and ammunition were recovered from his vehicle.

The 17 charges include:

Attempted First Degree Murder (After Deliberation and Extreme Indifference)

First Degree Assault (threatening a peace officer with a weapon)

Menacing with a real or simulated weapon

False reporting, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer

Reckless endangerment

Under Colorado law, sentences for the first five counts—each tied to a distinct victim—must run consecutively, contributing substantially to the total of 220 years.

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin called Jackson “a significant risk to the community,” noting that Jackson “has repeatedly taken zero accountability for his actions.” He praised the prosecution team and law enforcement responders for securing convictions and protecting public safety.

This sentencing brings closure to a case already covered by North Forty News. Previously, we reported on the jury’s guilty verdict and detailed the courtroom process. (See full coverage at our article: Windsor Man Found Guilty in Armed Firetruck Standoff.) NorthFortyNews.com

What this means for Northern Colorado

Community safety affirmed. The lengthy sentence signals a strong stance against violent challenges to public safety.

Law enforcement agencies in Larimer County and Windsor-Severance may see renewed public trust and morale following recognition of their actions.

Ongoing healing. Victims, witnesses, and residents affected by the 2024 incident may now begin to move forward with some sense of justice served.

We will continue to follow post-sentencing developments, filings, or appeals.