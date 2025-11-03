Fort Collins Connexion Launches SmartHome for Multi-Gig Internet Packages

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New app gives residents control, security, and visibility over home Wi-Fi networks

FORT COLLINS – Fort Collins Connexion has unveiled SmartHome, an innovative self-management app designed to help residents personalize and control their home Wi-Fi experience. The new feature is available with Connexion’s Enhanced 2-Gig and Premier 10-Gig internet packages—bringing local households advanced tools for connectivity, protection, and performance.

Powered by the Connexion Wi-Fi app, SmartHome lets users see every connected device, set parental controls, prioritize bandwidth for work or entertainment, and guard against online threats through integrated technologies like ExperienceIQ and ProtectIQ.

“People rely on their internet connection for everything from work and school to streaming and gaming,” said Chad Crager, Executive Director of Fort Collins Connexion. “SmartHome gives residents the flexibility they need with easy-to-use tools that make managing their home network simple and secure.”

Connexion’s Enhanced 2-Gig and Premier 10-Gig plans are built on the City’s fiber-based municipal broadband network, offering symmetrical upload and download speeds and reliable, whole-home Wi-Fi coverage. The result: a robust, local internet option that supports simultaneous streaming, gaming, remote work, and smart device use without lag or interruption.

“Connexion exists to give Fort Collins residents a local choice and a service they can count on,” Crager added. “These enhanced packages build on that promise by combining exceptional speed with technology that helps families manage and protect their digital lives.”

Residents can learn more or sign up for service at fcconnexion.com/enhanced-smarthome-wifi.

About Fort Collins Connexion

Fort Collins Connexion is the City’s community-owned broadband utility, offering affordable, high-speed fiber internet built to serve residents and businesses. The utility delivers symmetrical 1-, 2-, and 10-gigabit service with no long-term contracts and unmatched reliability. Learn more at fcconnexion.com.

Source – Fort Collins Connexion