Larimer County to Hold Annual Tax Lien Sale November 20 in Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investors invited to participate in sale of delinquent property tax liens totaling $4.74 million

LOVELAND – Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Irene Josey has announced that the 2025 Larimer County Annual Tax Lien Sale will take place at 8 a.m. on Thursday, November 20, at the Larimer County Fairgrounds at The Ranch (5280 Arena Circle, Loveland), inside the Thomas McKee 4-H Community Building.

The annual sale is a key step in ensuring that local schools, fire districts, and other public services receive the funds necessary to operate, even when property taxes go unpaid. This year, 1,804 real property accounts are delinquent, representing nearly $4.74 million in unpaid taxes.

The tax lien sale allows investors to purchase liens on properties with outstanding taxes. When they do, they effectively pay the owed amount on behalf of the property owner and, in return, earn interest on that payment until the taxes are repaid.

To participate, bidders must complete a W-9 form at registration or have one on file from a previous year. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the sale.

For more information about the 2025 Larimer County Tax Lien Sale, visit larimer.gov/treasurer/liens/sale or contact the Larimer County Treasurer’s Office at (970) 498-7020.

