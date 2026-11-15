Fort Collins NightLights Celebration to Illuminate Hope for Local Children

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A 50-foot Christmas tree glowing with blue lights will illuminate downtown Fort Collins on December 1 as Realities For Children hosts its 29th annual NightLights Tree Lighting Celebration, a free community event that combines holiday festivities with a mission to help local children experiencing abuse, neglect, or other hardships.

The celebration takes place at First Presbyterian Church, 531 S. College Avenue, with live music and family activities beginning at 5:30 p.m. The main program runs from 6 to 7 p.m. and concludes with the lighting of the signature blue NightLights Tree.

Families can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, meet live reindeer, sip complimentary hot cocoa from Kilwins Fort Collins, and enjoy cookies while exploring holiday activities. Santa’s Workshop will offer crafts, while Elf Village will feature games and opportunities for children to write and mail letters to Santa.

The evening will also include performances by The Studio Performance Teams and a special rendition of the NightLights song by Maya Castor. One child could win a giant 30-pound chocolate Santa, while eligible donors can enter a drawing for a $500 SCHEELS gift card.

A Holiday Tradition With a Year-Round Mission

Beyond the festivities, NightLights raises awareness and funding for children who have experienced abuse or neglect or are at risk.

Each blue light represents a $100 donation toward emergency services and healing support. Contributions of any amount are welcome, and event sponsors cover expenses so that 100% of donations go directly toward services for children in need.

Realities For Children works with 37 Partner Youth Agencies throughout Northern Colorado, connecting vulnerable children with emergency resources, essential services, and opportunities for healing.

Community members can participate by sponsoring a NightLight, becoming a Guardian Angel to encourage donations from friends and colleagues, or sharing the campaigns.

Although the illuminated tree remains a symbol of hope throughout December, the organization’s work continues year-round.

Event Details

What: 29th Annual NightLights Tree Lighting Celebration

When: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Time: Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.; tree lighting program from 6–7 p.m.

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 531 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins

Admission: Free and open to the public

Information and donations: Give a NightLight