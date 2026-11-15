Wrong-Way I-25 Driver Sentenced to 22 Years After Dangerous Pursuit Near Berthoud

Thomas Edward Mazza’s September 2025 pursuit caused five collisions, injured a motorcyclist, and endangered hundreds of drivers

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A man whose high-speed flight from Larimer County sheriff’s deputies sent him driving the wrong way on Interstate 25 near Berthoud has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, more than a year after the dangerous pursuit.

Thomas Edward Mazza received the sentence November 12, 2026, after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree assault, eluding with injury, and driving under the influence, according to the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The sentencing concludes a case that North Forty News first covered following the September 15, 2025, incident, when Mazza’s actions caused five collisions, injured a motorcyclist and placed hundreds of motorists at risk.

Pursuit Entered Wrong-Way Traffic on I-25

The incident began when Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was weaving between lanes and displaying mismatched license plates.

Instead of stopping, Mazza accelerated and attempted to evade law enforcement at excessive speeds.

Around 12:30 p.m., Mazza began driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 through an active construction zone near Berthoud.

Prosecutors said Mazza passed more than 200 vehicles during the pursuit, creating dangerous conditions for motorists traveling through the construction area.

Five separate collisions occurred before deputies ended the pursuit with a high-risk traffic stop. A motorcyclist sustained minor injuries.

The incident prompted a criminal investigation and ultimately led to the charges being resolved through Mazza’s guilty plea.

Judge Calls Case Extraordinary

During sentencing, the Larimer County sheriff’s deputy who investigated the incident described the pursuit as “the most egregious example of eluding I have ever witnessed.”

The sentencing judge also emphasized the severity of the incident and its lasting impact on the people who encountered Mazza’s vehicle.

“The terror experienced by each of those individuals will never leave them,” the judge said.

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said the sentence reflected the danger Mazza created for the public.

“Eluding law enforcement is extremely reckless and puts innocent lives in danger,” McLaughlin said. “Mr. Mazza’s conduct was extreme and showed a blatant disregard for human life. I am thankful to our team for holding him accountable for his actions.”

Mazza pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree assault and eluding with injury, both class four felonies, and driving under the influence, a class one misdemeanor.

He was sentenced to 22 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

From Arrest to Sentencing

North Forty News previously reported on the September 2025 pursuit and Mazza’s arrest, documenting the dangerous encounter along one of Northern Colorado’s busiest transportation corridors.

The November 2026 sentencing marks the latest development in that case, more than 13 months after the original incident.

Previous Coverage: Wrong-Way Driver Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit on I-25 in Larimer County

Additional information about the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is available at larimer.gov/da.