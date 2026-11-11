Front Range Community College Named Top Veteran School for 2026

National recognition highlights the college’s commitment to helping veterans, active-duty service members and military families succeed in education and civilian careers.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Front Range Community College (FRCC) has been recognized as a Top Veteran School for 2026 by US Veterans Magazine, earning national recognition for its programs and services supporting military-connected students and their families.

The designation highlights the college’s commitment to helping veterans transition into higher education, complete academic credentials, and prepare for meaningful civilian careers.

“FRCC serves as a model of sustained, institution-wide commitment to those who have served our country,” said college President Colleen Simpson. “Our institution not only welcomes military-connected students, but equips them with the tools, support and opportunities to achieve their goals and transition successfully into civilian careers.”

Supporting Veterans Beyond the Classroom

FRCC’s Military and Veterans Services team assists approximately 1,000 students annually, including veterans, active-duty service members, National Guard members, and military dependents.

Each of the college’s three campuses has a dedicated Veteran Success Coach who is also a veteran. These coaches help students navigate the transition to college, connect with campus resources, and address academic or personal challenges.

Dedicated School Certifying Officials also help students access Veterans Affairs education benefits, while academic advisors assist with educational planning and career preparation.

The college evaluates military training and experience for potential academic credit, which can help veterans reduce the time and expense required to earn a degree or certificate.

Support also extends to military spouses and dependents through benefits guidance, scholarships, career resources, and peer assistance.

Preparing Veterans for Civilian Careers

FRCC connects military-connected students with opportunities in health care, advanced manufacturing, information technology, skilled trades and public service.

The college’s Career Services team helps veterans translate military experience into qualifications civilian employers recognize, prepare for job interviews, and connect with internships, apprenticeships, and regional employers.

“Our goal is not simply to help veterans enroll,” Simpson said. “It is to help them complete a credential, build on the skills developed through service, and move with confidence into their next chapter.”

National Recognition for Military Support

Each year, US Veterans Magazine evaluates colleges and organizations nationwide for their commitment to supporting veterans and transitioning service members.

The assessment considers institutional programs, long-term commitment, and measurable impact, drawing on submissions, public records, interviews, and other sources.

FRCC’s inclusion among the 2026 Top Veteran Schools recognizes its ongoing efforts to create accessible educational pathways and career opportunities for those who have served.

For more information about the recognition, visit the US Veterans Magazine Top Veteran Schools listing