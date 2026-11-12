The Brothers Comatose Bring Bluegrass Energy to Fort Collins November 13

The California-based string band joins North Fork Crossing for a Friday night performance at the Aggie Theatre

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fans of bluegrass, Americana, and energetic live music have a Friday night concert to look forward to when The Brothers Comatose perform at the Aggie Theatre in downtown Fort Collins on November 13.

The concert, scheduled for 8 p.m., will also feature North Fork Crossing and is presented by Maxline Brewing.

The Brothers Comatose have developed a following for their lively performances and acoustic sound, combining traditional string-band instrumentation with contemporary songwriting and a spirited stage presence.

Their music draws on bluegrass, folk, and Americana influences, making the group a natural fit for Northern Colorado’s enthusiastic roots-music audience.

North Fork Crossing joins them, adding another string-band performance to the evening’s lineup.

The Aggie Theatre, located along College Avenue in Old Town Fort Collins, has long drawn touring musicians and regional performers. Its downtown location makes the show an appealing option for residents looking to enjoy live music heading into the weekend.

For music lovers who appreciate acoustic instrumentation, vocal harmonies, and the energy of a live string band, the November 13 concert offers a chance to enjoy both groups in one evening.

Event Details

What: The Brothers Comatose with North Fork Crossing

The Brothers Comatose with North Fork Crossing When: Friday, November 13, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Friday, November 13, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: Aggie Theatre, 204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

Aggie Theatre, 204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins Presented by: Maxline Brewing

Maxline Brewing Information: Event and ticket details are available through the North Forty News community calendar.

Concertgoers should confirm ticket availability and admission requirements before attending.