Unauthorized Trails Removed At Horsetooth Open Space

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County crews spent 160 hours restoring nearly a mile of illegally built trails after discovering unauthorized biking features at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space.

FORT COLLINS – Two unauthorized trails built within Horsetooth Mountain Open Space have been dismantled and restored by the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR), highlighting the environmental and financial costs of illegal trail construction on public lands.

Community Message

According to LCDNR, trails staff discovered a 0.9-mile unauthorized trail that included jumps, rock walls, banked turns, and other constructed features. A second, separate 0.1-mile trail was also found nearby. Both trails were built without authorization and have since been closed and restored.

Unauthorized trails at Horsetooth Open Space (Photo courtesy Larimer County Natural Resources)

The restoration effort required approximately 160 staff hours and cost thousands of dollars in labor and materials. Natural Resources officials said staff will continue monitoring the areas to prevent future use or reconstruction.

“Every single step off an authorized trail carries weight,” said Joel Schwab, Trails Supervisor for LCDNR. “What some might see as a harmless, thrilling ride actually inflicts immediate and severe damage to the ecosystem—damage that multiplies rapidly over time. Land managers need the community’s help in protecting our public lands.”

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Officials say unauthorized trails can cause long-lasting environmental impacts, including soil disturbance, destruction of native vegetation, fragmentation of wildlife habitats, erosion, and the spread of noxious weeds. Such trails may also conflict with carefully planned and publicly reviewed trail systems designed to balance recreation with conservation goals.

Beyond environmental concerns, unauthorized trail construction diverts staff time and taxpayer-funded resources away from maintaining approved trails and public facilities. Restoration efforts often require ongoing monitoring to address erosion, invasive weeds, and repeated unauthorized use.

Larimer County reminds visitors that authorized trails are marked with welded 4×4 trail signs and are shown on official trail maps, kiosks, brochures, and the Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) app. Visitors are encouraged to remain on designated trails and report any unauthorized trail activity to Natural Resources staff.

Anyone with information about the creation of these trails is asked to contact Larimer County Natural Resources at 970-619-4570. Individuals found responsible could face charges for destruction of public property, resulting in fines and additional court-ordered costs.

For current trail information and conditions, visit the official Colorado trails website: COTREX

A Note From Publisher Blaine Howerton



Northern Colorado’s open spaces belong to all of us, and protecting them requires awareness, stewardship, and community involvement. North Forty News covers the local issues that shape our public lands, recreation opportunities, and quality of life across the region.



Become a North Forty News member. Northern Colorado’s open spaces belong to all of us, and protecting them requires awareness, stewardship, and community involvement. North Forty News covers the local issues that shape our public lands, recreation opportunities, and quality of life across the region.

Source: Larimer County Department of Natural Resources