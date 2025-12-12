Holiday Deliveries Bring Crucial Support to Northern Colorado Students

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rising costs and housing instability spur Northern Colorado-focused support effort from statewide virtual school teams.

Eleven Northern Colorado families will receive essential winter items, gifts, and food assistance this month thanks to a statewide effort led by Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA) and Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS).

When teachers and staff from two statewide online public schools gather this week in Castle Rock to prepare gift bags for 107 unhoused or housing-unstable students across Colorado, the needs of Northern Colorado families will be at the forefront.

According to Kimberly Ashby, Student Housing and Resource Liaison and McKinney-Vento Coordinator for the schools, 11 families in the Northern Colorado region will receive support this year. Their needs mirror those of many local families as costs rise: warm winter clothing, boots, socks, underwear, hygiene items, and gift cards for food or essentials.

“These families are incredibly resilient, but living costs are rising faster than incomes,” Ashby said. “Food, gas, utilities, and especially rent have all increased, making it difficult for families to stay stable. More students are living with relatives, moving frequently, or facing eviction. It directly affects their sense of security and their ability to focus in school.”

In-Person Deliveries Build Trust in a Virtual School Community

Though CPA and PPOS operate virtually, their staff will spend the week of December 15 hand-delivering gifts to families from Fort Collins to Greeley and the surrounding region—those in-person visits, Ashby explained, foster connection in a way online communication cannot.

“Making in-person deliveries allows us to build meaningful relationships,” she said. “Students are more comfortable reaching out for help when they’ve met someone face-to-face. It strengthens our ability to support them emotionally, physically, and academically.”

One Northern Colorado family’s reaction stays with her.

“I remember a mother who cried when I brought their gifts,” Ashby said. “We wrap and label every item because many families don’t have access to wrapping supplies. She told me they wouldn’t have been able to celebrate the holiday without our support. Moments like that show how meaningful these efforts are.”

Northern Colorado’s Strength: Community Support

While housing instability is rising, Ashby said Northern Colorado families often benefit from strong local partnerships.

She credits organizations such as the Larimer County Food Bank, The Salvation Army, and Volunteers of America for their year-round support.

This year, for example, the Larimer County Food Bank again provided turkeys for Thanksgiving meals.

“I genuinely feel Northern Colorado has a strong, caring community,” she said. “Local organizations are generous and responsive, and they make a significant difference.”

Northern Colorado staff members have also played a key role in the statewide effort, volunteering for deliveries, meeting families in person, and even receiving school materials at their homes to distribute directly.

“Their dedication is remarkable and goes well beyond the holiday season,” Ashby said.

Long-Term Stability for Local Students

Beyond December’s deliveries, CPA and PPOS provide ongoing support to help Northern Colorado students stay stable.

A dedicated staff member works year-round to connect families with food and housing resources, provide school supplies, link students with teachers, and help ensure social and emotional needs are met.

Ashby emphasized that these supports continue to evolve as the region grows and living costs rise.

A Call for Local Kindness

When asked how Northern Colorado residents can help, Ashby kept it simple: donate locally and lead with compassion.

“Even small acts of generosity can make a big difference,” she said. “And most importantly, we can all remember to be kind, because we never truly know what someone else may be going through.”

Attribution: Interview responses provided by Kimberly Ashby, Student Housing and Resource Liaison and McKinney-Vento Coordinator at Colorado Preparatory Academy and Pikes Peak Online School.