Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Severance

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Regional investigators reviewing incident after domestic call in Weld County neighborhood

An independent investigative team is reviewing an officer-involved shooting in Severance after police responded to a reported domestic incident Monday night, underscoring ongoing regional efforts to maintain transparency and public safety in Northern Colorado.

According to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), the shooting happened at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 600 block of Mt. Princeton Drive in Severance. Officers with the Severance Police Department had responded to a domestic incident at a home on the block.

Investigators report that a 33-year-old man, identified as the suspect in the incident, was seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the residence’s driveway and was armed with multiple weapons. During the encounter, one Severance officer fired a single shot, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No additional injuries were reported.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team — a multi-agency, independent group that reviews serious use-of-force incidents — is now leading the investigation. In keeping with standard policy, the involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information, including neighbors who may have seen or heard anything or who may have home security footage from around 9 p.m. in the area, is asked to contact Greeley Police Department lead Detective Collin Losasso at (970) 351-5446 or [email protected].

Officials say this remains an active investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available.

Stay ahead in Northern Colorado — get North Forty News’ top stories and the day’s events every morning at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update. Subscribe now at https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate.

Source: 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) / Greeley Police Department