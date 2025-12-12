Handmade for the Holidays Market Brings Local Cheer to Foothills Mall

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local makers and artisans offer unique gifts at this festive Fort Collins event

Fort Collins will shine with community creativity as the Handmade for the Holidays Market arrives at Foothills Mall on Saturday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, held in the Fort Collins Winter Farmers Market space, offers Northern Colorado residents the opportunity to shop for meaningful, locally crafted gifts during one of the busiest giving weekends of the year.

Shoppers can browse an array of handmade goods—from pottery, jewelry, and candles to baked treats, cozy knits, and artisan-crafted home décor. Each vendor represents a local small business or independent creator, making the market a vibrant celebration of community entrepreneurship and holiday spirit. Live music, warm beverages, and a festive indoor atmosphere add to the experience, creating a welcoming place for families and holiday gift seekers alike.

Organizers say the goal is simple: support local makers, strengthen community connections, and offer shoppers a holiday market rooted in authenticity. With the rise of mass-produced goods, this seasonal event invites attendees to choose gifts crafted with intention and heart.

Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.