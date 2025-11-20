Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Over $58,500 to Support Local Cancer Patients

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual Coffee for a Cure event delivers major boost to Banner Health and UCHealth programs

Northern Colorado’s local cancer fighters received a significant lift this fall, thanks to the community’s overwhelming support for Human Bean Northern Colorado’s 20th annual Coffee for a Cure fundraiser.

Human Bean Northern Colorado announced that its one-day Coffee for a Cure event, held October 17 across all 10 drive-thru locations, raised a total of $58,569.47—all of which is staying in Northern Colorado to help patients facing financial and treatment-related barriers at local Banner and UCHealth facilities. The total is being split evenly between the two health systems, with $29,335 recently presented to the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation during the Colorado State University football game.

Coffee for a Cure has become one of Northern Colorado’s most recognizable grassroots support efforts for community members battling breast cancer and other cancers. The event donates 100 percent of sales in a single day each year, while also amplifying support through limited-edition merchandise, special Friday promotions, and a signature Coffee for a Cure mug, which contributed an additional $5 per sale.

“This event is more than a fundraiser—it’s a symbol of hope,” said Frank Sherman, owner of Human Bean Northern Colorado. “Our team and our customers come together to stand with those impacted by cancer, and that shared purpose is what makes this community so special.”

Funds raised for the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation will support research, patient financial assistance, community health programs, and enhancements to patient care.

Attribution: Human Bean Northern Colorado