Banner Health Launches Robotic Lung Biopsy Program Serving Wyoming and Northern Colorado

Advanced technology expands access to early lung cancer diagnosis across the region

Banner Wyoming Medical Center has launched a new robotic-assisted bronchoscopy program, introducing one of the most advanced diagnostic tools for lung cancer to patients across Wyoming and nearby Northern Colorado. In this region, lung cancer rates and risks remain significant.

The Casper-based hospital now offers the Ion navigational bronchoscopy procedure. This minimally invasive, precise technology allows pulmonologists to biopsy hard-to-reach lung nodules with greater accuracy and lower risk than traditional methods.

This sample lung shows how the robotic system improves access to areas of the lung that are difficult to reach.(courtesy of Intuitive)

Two specialists, Dr. Stephanie Woolley and Dr. Jeffrey Kurrus, will begin performing the procedures later this month after extensive training at partner facilities.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths nationwide, and early detection is critical. More than 70% of lung nodules occur deep within complex, narrow airways that standard techniques often struggle to access. The Ion system’s ultra-thin, robotic-assisted catheter allows physicians to navigate these complex spaces, usually speeding the path to diagnosis and treatment.

The Ion robotic system was installed in a Banner Wyoming Medical Center operating room in early November. (Photo courtesy Banner Health)

“This technology provides us a tool that improves our access to areas of the lungs that are difficult to reach and allows us greater diagnostic precision and accuracy,” said Dr. Woolley. “Our ultimate goal will be to diagnose and stage lung cancer with fewer procedures and in an expedited manner.”

Hospital CEO Lance Porter noted the significance of launching the program during Lung Cancer Awareness Month, especially in a state where incidence rates are among the nation’s highest and screening rates remain low.

The Ion system provides pulmonologists with real-time visualization of lung anatomy during procedures. (courtesy Intuitive)

The new service supports patients across Wyoming and parts of Northern Colorado. Banner Wyoming Medical Center’s lung nodule program can refer patients to qualified imaging centers for low-dose CT screening, the only CDC-recommended test for early lung cancer detection.

