Tim Hand Receives 47th Judge Conrad L. Ball Award

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Longtime leader in community corrections honored for decades of service in Larimer County and Colorado

FORT COLLINS – Former Larimer County Community Corrections Director Tim Hand has been named the recipient of the 47th Judge Conrad L. Ball Award, honoring nearly four decades of leadership, reform, and dedication to justice in Northern Colorado and beyond.

Hand’s career began in Larimer County and expanded to state-level leadership, including serving as Director of Adult Parole for the Colorado Department of Corrections. Returning to Larimer County in 2013, he brought a reputation for integrity, a vision for reform, and a client-centered approach that influenced both local practices and statewide standards.

Known for his genuine care for those he served, Hand made a point to know clients personally, focusing on dignity, rehabilitation, and human potential. Under his leadership, Larimer County Community Corrections earned international recognition, advanced evidence-based programs, and implemented innovative treatment approaches to reduce recidivism.

Beyond program management, Hand’s influence extended through service on the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, the Community Corrections Coalition, and the Larimer County Criminal Justice Advisory Committee. Colleagues credit him with mentoring future leaders and strengthening partnerships that have shaped policy and community outcomes.

Other nominees for the 2025 award included Magistrate Cara Boxberger, the District Attorney’s Office Domestic Violence Unit, Laurie Klith, Matt Landers, and the Fort Collins Police Services Victim Services Team.

The 2025 Judge Conrad L. Ball Award banquet will take place September 26, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Fort Collins Country Club, 1920 Country Club Road. More event details are available at larimer.gov/cja/comcor/conrad-ball-award.