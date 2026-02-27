Weld County Opens Expanded 911 Center

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

$5.2 million remodel doubles dispatch space, adds consoles and wellness features to meet growing demand

Weld County has officially opened its newly remodeled Weld County Regional Communications Center, marking a major investment in emergency response infrastructure serving communities across Northern Colorado.

The expanded center, operated by the Weld County Department of Public Safety Communications, now occupies 16,000 square feet—double its previous footprint—following a $5.2 million interior redesign completed over just more than two years. While the physical building remains unchanged, relocations of other county services allowed 911 operations to take over the entire facility.

County leaders, project contractors, and first responders gathered for an open house on February 12 to mark the milestone. Weld County Commissioner Chair Scott James praised the county’s 911 professionals, calling them “the first responders” and thanking them for their service to residents throughout the region.

The remodel significantly increases the center’s operational capacity. The facility now includes 22 dispatching consoles and 10 guard-terminal and call-taking consoles—an increase of eight dispatch positions and six call-taking positions. The guard and call-taking stations can also be converted into additional dispatch consoles if call volume surges.

Upgrades also modernize the center’s technology infrastructure, including new cabling, power systems, and expanded network capacity designed to support Next Generation 911 capabilities and future advancements.

Beyond technology, the renovation emphasizes dispatcher wellness. Improved lighting, personal comfort controls at workstations, and a dedicated quiet room allow staff to step away after difficult calls, decompress, and return to duty ready to serve.

Weld County Public Safety Communications Director Tina Powell, who has overseen the transition of the communications center from the City of Greeley to Weld County in 2014, said the expansion reflects leadership’s long-term commitment to public safety.

“The demand for 911 service will only increase as the county continues to grow, and our staff needs space to grow to meet that demand,” Powell said. “We’re thankful for the board’s support and excited to see how this remodel benefits not only our staff but also the public needing help in an emergency.”

As Weld County continues to experience rapid population growth, the expanded communications center is designed to ensure faster response coordination and improved reliability for residents calling 911 during emergencies.

