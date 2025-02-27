Luxury Living in Fort Collins? It’s More Affordable Than You Think

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As spring approaches, many Northern Colorado renters are searching for the perfect mix of location, amenities, and affordability. Fortunately, a recent RentCafe.com study shows that high-end apartment living in Fort Collins may be more within reach than expected.

Two Fort Collins ZIP codes—80525 and 80528—rank among the top 200 in the nation for upscale rentals at prices below the citywide average. Here’s where renters can find luxury without breaking the bank.

Where to Live Large for Less in Fort Collins

📍 80525 – Southeastern Fort Collins & Timnath

One of the most desirable areas in Fort Collins, 80525 offers renters a chance to upgrade to a luxury lifestyle while saving money. High-end apartments here rent for an average of $1,893 per month—$95 less than the citywide average ($1,988) and $268 below the standard luxury rental price ($2,161).

Luxury Living Percentage : 72% of rentals in this area fall into the high-end category.

: 72% of rentals in this area fall into the high-end category. Prime Location : Close to Front Range Village , top employers, and dining hotspots.

: Close to , top employers, and dining hotspots. Community Perks: Residents enjoy premium amenities, easy access to outdoor recreation, and a thriving social scene.

📍 80528 – South of Harmony Road

Just south of 80525, this upscale neighborhood is another hidden gem for renters seeking luxury at a lower cost.

High-End Standard : Every apartment in 80528 qualifies as high-end.

: Every apartment in qualifies as high-end. Affordable Pricing : Average rent is $63 below the citywide average and $236 lower than the standard luxury rental price in Fort Collins.

: Average rent is and in Fort Collins. Convenience & Lifestyle: Located near Fossil Creek Park and major employers, offering a balance of nature and urban convenience.

Fort Collins: A Smart Choice for Affordable Luxury

With Northern Colorado growing in popularity, these ZIP codes prove that luxury living doesn’t have to be out of reach. Whether you’re looking for a high-end apartment near work, dining, or outdoor activities, Fort Collins continues to offer affordable upscale options compared to other Colorado cities.

Want to see how Fort Collins stacks up against the rest of the country? Check out the full RentCafe study here.

For more Northern Colorado housing updates, visit NorthFortyNews.com.