Loveland Habitat’s “Blueprints & Blue Jeans” Gala Builds Hope for Local Families

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community gathers Nov. 1 at Ellis Ranch to raise funds for affordable housing and homeownership opportunities

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland Habitat for Humanity is inviting Northern Colorado residents to don their denim and boots for a night of purpose and celebration at the 9th Annual Builder’s Ball – “Blueprints & Blue Jeans”, taking place Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Ellis Ranch. The evening combines food, fun, and fundraising in support of affordable housing and stronger communities across the Loveland area.

An Evening of Impact and Inspiration

The Builder’s Ball remains one of Loveland Habitat’s cornerstone events, directly supporting its mission to create strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. Guests will enjoy a hearty dinner, desserts, festive live music, and line dancing, alongside powerful stories from local families who have achieved homeownership through Habitat’s programs.

A large auction will feature exclusive items donated by community partners, with every ticket purchased and every paddle raised contributing to the construction of safe, energy-efficient homes for local families in need.

Executive Director Cindi Hammond emphasized the growing importance of this year’s event:

“The need for affordable housing has grown exponentially over the years. The Loveland community has been steadfast in their support of our program since 1987, and we look forward to seeing our friends of Habitat at the Builder’s Ball,” Hammond said.

A Community Answer to a Growing Crisis

Loveland Habitat for Humanity continues to address one of the region’s most pressing challenges—housing instability. With rising real estate prices, limited housing inventory, and wage stagnation, many local families are forced to choose between rent and essentials. Habitat’s volunteer-driven model offers more than shelter; it creates pathways to financial stability and long-term success through education and sweat equity.

Each contribution—whether a donation, a sponsorship, or a volunteer hour—helps families gain a foothold toward a brighter future. Stable housing leads to better health outcomes, improved academic performance for children, and stronger, more resilient neighborhoods.

Be Part of the Solution

Tickets and sponsorships for the Builder’s Ball are available now. Proceeds directly fund home construction and educational programs that prepare future homeowners for lasting success.

Event Details:

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Ellis Ranch, Loveland, CO

Purchase tickets or sponsor a table: lovelandhabitat.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/23598

To learn more about Loveland Habitat for Humanity and its mission to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter, visit www.lovelandhabitat.org.

Source — Loveland Habitat for Humanity