Tens of Thousands in Weld County Could Lose Food Assistance Amid Federal Shutdown

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local agencies brace for increased demand at food banks as SNAP benefits remain in limbo

WELD COUNTY – Nearly 40,000 Weld County residents could lose access to their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits beginning November 1 if the ongoing federal government shutdown continues.

The Weld County Department of Human Services (WCDHS) briefed county commissioners last week on the growing concern that federal funding may not cover November benefits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), insufficient funds threaten SNAP payments for 42 million people nationwide — including 18,774 Weld County households, representing more than 39,000 individuals.

The potential loss equates to over $7.2 million in benefits that families rely on for food each month.

“There will be a lot of families throughout Weld County who will need additional assistance with basic essentials if the November benefits are delayed,” said WCDHS Director Jamie Ulrich. “This will put even more pressure on local resources, such as community food banks.”

Despite the uncertainty, the county’s Human Services Department continues to process applications and renewals so benefits can resume immediately once the shutdown ends. Local agencies are also coordinating with the Colorado Department of Human Services to prepare for a possible surge in emergency food needs.

“We recognize the significant impact this will have on our community,” Ulrich said. “We will continue to monitor USDA guidance until this is resolved.”

Residents seeking updates or assistance can visit the Weld County Human Services SNAP page at weld.gov for more information.

Source: Weld County Government