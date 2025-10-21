Fort Collins Police Investigate Serious Motorcycle and Car Crash

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Collision on South College Avenue; Investigators Examine Speed and Impairment Factors

FORT COLLINS, CO — A serious crash between a motorcycle and an SUV shut down part of South College Avenue on Friday afternoon, leaving one man hospitalized and prompting a detailed investigation by the Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team.

At approximately 2:19 p.m. on October 17, 2025, officers were called to the 6200 block of South College Avenue after reports of a collision involving a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R motorcycle and a 2002 Ford Explorer. Police found both vehicles in the middle of the roadway. The motorcyclist, the sole rider, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Ford Explorer was uninjured.

Early findings show that the Ford Explorer was turning from a driveway access onto College Avenue when the northbound motorcycle collided with it. Investigators are working to determine whether speed or impairment was a contributing factor.

Northbound College Avenue was closed between Triangle Drive and Skyway Drive for several hours while investigators documented and cleared the scene.

“Our team of investigators is diligently working to gather information and provide answers for the families affected by today’s serious crash,” said Sergeant David Lindsay, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Fort Collins Police Officer Scott Maher at (970) 221-6540.

Source: Fort Collins Police