Fort Collins Shooting at Edora Park Ruled Justified, No Charges Filed Against Deputy

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

District Attorney Declines Charges in Officer-Involved Shooting at Edora Park

In a report released April 11, the 8th Judicial District Attorney has determined that Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Samuel Roth was justified in using force during the March 10 shooting of Keith Williams at Edora Park in Fort Collins. The multi-agency Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation confirmed that Roth acted to protect fellow deputy Jason Hart from an immediate threat when Williams aimed a revolver and fired.

Still image captured from Deputy Hart’s body-worn camera immediately prior to Sgt. Roth returning fire (Photo provided by Eighth Judicial District District Attorney, Colorado)

Shooting Followed High-Speed Pursuit into Edora Park

The incident began around 2 p.m. on March 10, 2025, when Deputy Jason Hart attempted to stop a mini dirt bike being illegally driven by Keith Williams. The pursuit, which reached speeds of 30–40 mph along the Spring Creek Trail, ended after Williams crashed in Edora Park.

Despite clear commands to stop, Williams fled on foot and retrieved a .44 Magnum revolver. Sergeant Roth, arriving to assist, observed Williams pointing the weapon toward Deputy Hart. Roth opened fire, striking Williams and stopping the threat.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



According to the District Attorney’s review, Deputy Hart had deployed his Taser, but it failed to subdue Williams. Moments later, Hart was struck in the arm by gunfire. Roth fired eight rounds in response, believing Hart’s life was in immediate danger.

In the map above, the red arrow in the top right corner shows where the traffic stop was initiated. The yellow arrows show the path of the pursuit. The red arrow in the bottom left corner indicates the location where the pursuit ended after Mr. Williams crashed the mini dirt bike. (Photo provided by Eighth Judicial District District Attorney, Colorado)

Critical Action by K9 Unit Enabled Safe Arrest

Williams continued to move near his weapon, prompting the arrival of K9 handler Deputy Derek Miller. The K9 bit Williams’ arm and pulled him 10 feet away from the firearm, allowing deputies to safely take Williams into custody and begin life-saving efforts.

Both Hart and Williams were transported for treatment. Hart has since been released from the hospital, while Williams remains in care. The revolver used in the shooting was traced to a deceased out-of-state owner, and how Williams obtained it is under investigation.

Williams’ firearm as it was located on scene (Photo provided by Eighth Judicial District District Attorney, Colorado)

DA Cites Legal Justification for Use of Force

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin cited Colorado statutes on self-defense and peace officer use of force in his conclusion that Sgt. Roth’s actions were justified. The DA’s office stated:

“The totality of the circumstances indicates Sgt. Roth’s quick actions likely saved Deputy Hart’s life.”

No charges will be filed against Sgt. Roth. However, the DA noted that charges are expected to be filed against Williams, including:

Attempted First-Degree Murder

Menacing

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Reckless Driving

Additional traffic violations

Williams is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The full report from the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is available online at larimer.org/da.