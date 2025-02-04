CSU Pueblo President Resigns Amid Policy Violation Investigation; Former Aurora Superintendent Named Interim Leader

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

PUEBLO, Colo.— The Colorado State University System Board of Governors has announced the immediate resignation of CSU Pueblo President Armando Valdez, following an independent investigation that determined he had violated a university policy.

CSU announced its intention to appoint Valdez in late 2023. Shortly after, he was appointed.

While the university has not disclosed which policy was violated, CSU officials confirmed that Valdez disagreed with the investigation’s conclusions but acknowledged that the situation had caused him to lose the confidence of the Board and CSU System leadership. As a result, he stepped down to allow the university to move forward.

In his place, the Board has appointed Rico Munn as interim president. Munn, a former Aurora Public Schools superintendent, brings extensive education and leadership experience. He previously served as chair of the CSU Board of Governors and executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. Most recently, he was VP for Metro Denver Engagement and Strategy, overseeing the CSU Spur campus and the university’s broader strategic efforts in Denver.

What’s Next for CSU Pueblo?

The Board emphasized that ensuring strong leadership remains the priority, with additional details about a formal search for the next CSU Pueblo president to be announced later.

“Rico Munn brings deep knowledge of higher education and education as a whole and knows the mission and role of CSU Pueblo well,” said Board Chair John Fischer. “We are confident in his ability to help steer the campus forward during this interim period.”

As CSU Pueblo navigates this transition, the CSU System Board, Chancellor, and other system leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting CSU Pueblo’s administration, faculty, staff, and students.

Northern Colorado residents who follow CSU system developments—especially those with ties to CSU Fort Collins—may find this leadership shift notable. With higher education evolving across the state, Munn’s experience in both K-12 and higher ed could shape new opportunities for collaboration and student success.

Stay tuned to North Forty News for updates on this transition and other higher education news across Colorado.