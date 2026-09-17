Colorado DMV Extends Online License Renewal Window

Eligible Coloradans Can Now Renew Twice Online Before Needing a New In-Person Photo

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

DENVER — Coloradans may be able to go more than a decade without visiting a Division of Motor Vehicles office to renew a driver’s license or identification card under a new state policy.

The Colorado DMV announced Sept. 16 that eligible residents can now renew a driver’s license or ID card online for up to 11 years from the date their most recent in-office photograph was taken.

The change means most eligible Coloradans can complete two consecutive online renewals before they are required to visit a DMV office for a new photograph.

Previously, the age of a resident’s photograph could require an earlier in-person visit. By keeping the most recent in-office photo on file longer, the DMV said it can allow more residents to complete renewals remotely while continuing to meet credential security and federal REAL ID requirements.

“Our priority is to make accessing DMV services as convenient as possible,” Colorado DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “By extending this window, we are helping more Coloradans skip the trip to an office while maintaining the security and federal REAL ID compliance of our credentialing system.”

The change is effective immediately.

Residents can check their eligibility and complete available online DMV services at myDMV.colorado.gov. Those who need an in-person service can schedule an appointment through the Colorado DMV website.

Source: Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles