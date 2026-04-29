Search Underway For Missing At-Risk Teen

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County deputies ask for public help locating 19-year-old last seen near Masonville

Larimer County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old considered at risk after he was last seen Tuesday morning near Masonville.

Community Message

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Shane, 19, left the Masonville area around 11 a.m. on April 28 riding a black bicycle. He has developmental disabilities, and family members are concerned for his safety.

He is described as 5 feet tall, approximately 90 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark sweatshirt.

Deputies are urging anyone who may have seen Shane or has information about his whereabouts to call 970-416-1985. Community awareness can play a critical role in quickly reuniting him with his family.

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If you’re reading this in Northern Colorado, keep an eye out while traveling through rural roads, trails, and neighborhoods west of Fort Collins, where Masonville is located.

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Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office