PSD Adds Two Electric Buses, Advancing Districtwide Sustainability

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New grant-funded buses will reduce emissions and serve Timnath-area routes beginning in the fall of 2026

Poudre School District is taking another significant step toward cleaner, more efficient transportation across Northern Colorado. District officials announced that two fully electric buses—funded entirely through more than $1.6 million in grants from the Environmental Protection Agency, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and Xcel Energy—will join the PSD fleet next year.

Students, staff, partners, and community members came together on December 5, 2025 to celebrate PSD’s next step in sustainable transportation: two new electric buses arriving next year. (Photo courtesy Poudre School District)

The initiative grew from a 2022 partnership with Xcel Energy to analyze transportation patterns across PSD’s fleet. That study helped determine where electric vehicles could deliver the most significant environmental benefits and operational savings. The district subsequently secured grants that will cover new EV infrastructure, staff training, electric buses, and charging equipment.

Charging the 2026 Thomas Juley bus (Photo Courtesy Thomas Built Buses)

The Thomas Juley buses, each capable of carrying 77 passengers, are expected to arrive in September 2026 and enter service roughly one month later. PSD will add two new charging stations at Timnath Middle-High School, which will serve as a key hub for the district’s transition to electric transportation.

Superintendent Brian Kingsley emphasized the regional significance of the investment. “These grants…and the EV equipment it will provide are indicative of a collective commitment to preserving our environment by reducing our pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Partnerships like this make great things happen in PSD and in our broader communities.”

2026 Thomas Juley bus (Photo Courtesy Thomas Built Buses)

Students also joined the celebration this week at Timnath Middle-High School. Senior Beaudy Steele reflected on the long-term impact for future generations of PSD riders: “Sustainability is all about planting trees whose shade we will never sit in… it is clear to me that the future is bright for PSD students and these investments will be valuable for generations to come.”

As Northern Colorado communities continue expanding efforts to cut emissions and modernize public services, PSD’s electric bus initiative represents one more step toward a cleaner, healthier region.

Find more local education and sustainability news at NorthFortyNews.com.

Source: Poudre School District