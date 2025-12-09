5 Tips for Strengthening Social Bonds During the Holidays

By Dr. Nicole Brady, Chief Medical Officer | UnitedHealthcare Student Resources

For many, the holiday season provides a unique opportunity to pause from daily responsibilities and focus on the people who matter most. While gift-giving and festivities are often the center of celebrations, the true value of the season lies in nurturing meaningful connections with friends, family, and community. Research shows that strong social ties are associated with improved mental and physical health, making connections powerful and lasting gifts we can share.

Additionally, UnitedHealthcare’s recent College Student and Graduate Behavioral Health Report found that 60% of college students reported that they or a peer encountered a behavioral health concern over the past year, far more than most parents believe. This gap underscores why intentional connection may matter now more than ever.

Here are a few ways to help foster connection during the holidays:

Engage in Intentional Conversations: High-quality conversations, actively listening, asking open-ended questions, and validating feelings, may reduce stress and build resilience. Research finds that strong communication supports both emotional well-being and strengthens relationship quality. For young adults, especially, data highlights that those who talk more frequently with their parents about mental well-being report feeling more supported, understood, and connected. Taking time to ask thoughtful questions and truly listen may make a lasting difference this season.

Revisit or Create Traditions: Shared rituals and traditions, whether large or small, may help promote belonging and strengthen family bonds, as routines and traditions may provide structure, enhance resilience, and support children’s mental health. Therefore, consider reviving old traditions or creating new ones, such as cooking together, storytelling, or neighborhood walks.

Reach Out to Those Who May Feel Lonely: Loneliness and isolation are linked to increased risk of depression and anxiety. The holidays can be particularly difficult for those living alone or far from friends or family. A phone call, a card, or a small gesture of inclusion may help someone feel remembered and cared for.

Move Together: Physical activity supports both body and mind, and it’s even more powerful with friends. Research shows that exercise in general reduces stress, boosts mood, and strengthens focus, while group activities, such as walking with others, may also sharpen memory and thinking skills. Whether it’s a walk, run, or casual game, shared movement creates space for conversation, laughter, and healthy connection during the holiday season.

Utilize Support Resources: If you or a loved one finds the holiday season overwhelming, remember that help is available. Talking with a primary care provider or a mental health professional can be an important first step in addressing stress, loneliness, or other concerns. For everyday support, digital tools and virtual resources through your health plan may also provide convenient ways to help boost well-being. For example, some insurers, such as UnitedHealthcare, offer Calm Health , virtual behavioral coaching, and 24/7 in-the-mome

The holidays are about more than gifts or busy schedules. They are a reminder of the power of human connection. Whether through meaningful conversations, family traditions, or leaning on available resources, even small acts of connection can leave a lasting impact and help make this season brighter for ourselves and those around us.

