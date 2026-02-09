by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Week-long birthday celebration honors a locally grown business and the clients who shaped it

Fort Collins’ first full-service waxing studio is marking a major milestone this month, as The Screamin Peach celebrates 20 years in Northern Colorado with a community-focused Birthday Bash Week from February 16 through 21.

Founded by Jen Eichhorn, who earned her esthetic license in 1999 and opened the original studio as a single mother building a future for her family, The Screamin Peach began in Old Town Fort Collins before expanding to South Fort Collins, Longmont, and Johnstown. Two decades later, the locally grown business continues to serve clients across the region with four locations and a strong community following.

“I had no idea the community would show us as much support as it has over the years,” Eichhorn said. “Twenty years and four studios later, it’s still our amazing clients who keep us growing. We wouldn’t be here without them, and Birthday Bash Week is our way of saying thank you.”

During the celebration, all four locations will offer 20 percent off full-priced retail items, including aftercare products, along with raffle entries for a chance to win free Brazilian services for a year. On February 20 and 21, clients can enjoy complimentary champagne and treats in-store, along with festive décor and photo opportunities throughout the week.

Appointments for Birthday Bash Week can be booked now online at https://screaminpeach.com or by calling any Screamin Peach location.

Attribution: Information provided by The Screamin Peach.