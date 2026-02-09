Federal Funds Advance Greeley Airport Taxiways

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

$3.5 million award supports safety, capacity, and regional growth

A $3.5 million federal funding award will move forward the next phase of critical airfield improvements at the Greeley-Weld County Airport, strengthening aviation safety and supporting economic growth across Northern Colorado.

The funding will support Phase II of the Bravo and Echo Taxiway Complex, a project led by the Greeley-Weld County Airport Authority. The investment was secured through a congressional request sponsored by Gabe Evans, who cited both safety improvements and long-term regional benefits as key outcomes.

Phase II will improve aircraft circulation, reduce runway crossings, and enhance access to critical airfield areas. Airport officials say the upgrades will directly support safer, more efficient operations for a wide range of users, including base tenants, military operations, business aviation, and transient aircraft serving Northern Colorado.

Airport Director Cooper Anderson said the project reflects a continued focus on safety-driven infrastructure investments that also prepare the airport for future growth. Airport Authority Board Chair Kevin Ross added that local participation from Weld County and the City of Greeley played a critical role in leveraging federal dollars to advance projects with regional and national transportation value.

The Bravo and Echo Taxiway Complex Phase II project is part of the Airport Authority’s long-term capital improvement program aimed at strengthening resiliency, improving safety, and supporting economic development throughout Northern Colorado. More information about the airport and its projects is available at https://www.flygxy.com.

Attribution: Greeley-Weld County Airport Authority