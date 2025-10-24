Sunny, Mild Weekend in Northern Colorado; Breezy Showers Possible Sunday Afternoon

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

I love when the late-October sun shows up for the weekend.

Friday, October 24, brings classic fall: sunny, light winds, and highs near the upper-60s, followed by a crisp night in the upper-30s.

Saturday, October 25, is the pick—warmer into the low–mid-70s with just a few clouds late.

By Sunday, October 26, we’ll cool a notch to the upper-60s as a weak disturbance brushes the Front Range; expect more clouds, a few breezy periods, and the chance for a spotty afternoon shower.

Gardeners: overnight lows hover near 40°F (colder in low spots), so keep an eye on tender plants.

Forecast courtesy of NOAA/NWS, with CSU observations and model guidance informing local details.