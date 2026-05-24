Red Cross Seeks Summer Blood Donations

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Memorial Day travel season increases need for emergency blood supplies across Colorado

As Memorial Day travel ramps up across Colorado and Northern Colorado families head outdoors for boating, camping, road trips, and recreation, the American Red Cross is urging residents to donate blood now to help hospitals prepare for emergencies and summer trauma cases.

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The organization says maintaining a strong blood supply becomes especially important during the busy summer season, when traumatic injuries and accidents often increase. Blood products must be available immediately for patients experiencing severe bleeding, surgeries, cancer treatments, and other medical emergencies.

The call comes during Trauma Awareness Month, with the Red Cross encouraging donors of all blood types to schedule appointments in the coming weeks.

Residents can schedule a donation appointment by visiting American Red Cross Blood Services, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

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People who donate blood by May 31 will receive an oversized Red Cross beach towel while supplies last. Donors who give between June 1 and June 28 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice and will also be entered for a chance to win one of two $7,500 gift cards. Additional details are available at the Red Cross June Donor Information.

Upcoming donation opportunities include:

American Red Cross, 444 N. Sherman St., Denver Every Monday and Friday in May and June, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Carbon Valley Recreation Center May 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Eligible donors generally must be at least 17 years old in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. Some states allow 16-year-olds to donate with parental consent. Donors should bring identification to their appointment.

The Red Cross also encourages donors to use RapidPass before arriving at donation sites to complete health history questions online and speed up the process. Information is available at Red Cross RapidPass.

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Source: American Red Cross