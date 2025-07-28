USDA Announces New Service Center in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New federal jobs to strengthen Northern Colorado’s agricultural workforce

FORT COLLINS, CO – Fort Collins has been selected as one of five new national service centers as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) reorganization and expansion efforts, bringing new federal jobs and resources to Northern Colorado’s thriving agriculture sector.

Governor Jared Polis welcomed the announcement, highlighting the economic and workforce benefits it brings to the region. “It is no surprise that Fort Collins has been chosen as a new service center by the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” said Governor Polis. “Colorado is a national leader in agriculture, supporting rural communities and creating jobs in ag. I applaud Secretary Rollins’ work to further recognize Colorado as a key part of the agriculture community.”

The USDA’s announcement places Fort Collins among a select group of cities chosen for new service hubs, including Raleigh, NC; Kansas City, MO; Indianapolis, IN; and Salt Lake City, UT.

With an average of 115,000 Coloradans employed in the food and agriculture sector and an annual economic output exceeding $5 billion, Colorado remains a vital player in national and global agricultural markets. Fort Collins, home to Colorado State University and a growing ecosystem of agricultural research and innovation, is well-positioned to benefit from the USDA’s new presence.

“Especially with the loss of federal jobs in other areas, we welcome the new Department of Agriculture jobs being moved to Colorado,” Polis added.

Colorado leaders have also continued to express concern about national policies—particularly tariffs—that have negatively impacted rural economies and agricultural producers.

The USDA’s new service center is expected to strengthen collaboration between federal and state agencies, bolster support for farmers and ranchers, and reinforce Colorado’s role as a cornerstone of American agriculture.

To learn more about the USDA’s expansion and its potential impact on Northern Colorado agriculture, visit usda.gov.

Source: Office of Governor Jared Polis / USDA announcement.