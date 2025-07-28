Global Village Museum Celebrates Global Culture with Music, Stories, and Events This August

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A full month of performances, talks, and interactive events brings Fort Collins residents closer to cultures from around the world

FORT COLLINS, CO — This August, the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures is hosting a series of engaging events that highlight the diversity, resilience, and creativity of communities worldwide — all from right here in Northern Colorado. From African drumming to Ukrainian survival stories, trivia to conservation, the museum offers a dynamic lineup for residents of all ages.

First Friday: Drum & Marimba Night at the Museum (August 1, 5–8 PM)

Kicking off the month on Friday, August 1, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, the Museum hosts a free First Friday celebration featuring live music and culture. At 6 PM, the Fort Collins African Drum and Dance Collective brings the rhythms of West Africa to life, followed by Zimbabwean melodies from Marimba Matatu at 7 PM. The event also includes free gallery access for all attendees.

GVM at Poudre RiverFest (August 9, 12–5 PM)

The Museum heads outdoors for Poudre RiverFest on Saturday, August 9, from 12–5 PM. This free, family-friendly festival celebrates the Cache la Poudre River with live music, eco-education, and hands-on fun. At the Global Village Museum booth, visitors can browse a carefully curated selection of fair-trade items from around the world.

Lesotho: The Kingdom in the Sky (August 12, 6–7:30 PM)

In partnership with the Fort Collins International Center, this presentation dives into “10 things you didn’t know about Lesotho — but probably should.” Discover Lesotho’s connections to Colorado, its geography, history, and global significance. Admission is $10 and includes refreshments.

Mariupol: Stories of Survival and Occupation (August 14, 6–7:30 PM)

Resident Stephen Connacher offers a personal perspective on the war in Ukraine through the harrowing experience of his mother, trapped in Mariupol during the 2022 siege. The presentation provides crucial insight into life under occupation. Tickets are $10 and must be reserved in advance.

International Trivia Night: Grape Minds Think Alike (August 26, 7–9 PM)

Gather your team of six and test your international knowledge at a wine-themed trivia night featuring global vintages and light appetizers. This interactive evening offers prizes and a celebration of worldwide culture — one question and one sip at a time.

Ed Warner: Lessons from Africa (August 28, 6–7:30 PM)

In “Capitalist Conservation,” local expert Ed Warner examines how African communities employ market-based strategies to conserve wildlife and habitats while generating economic benefits. The event offers fresh insights that could reshape the approach to conservation in Colorado and beyond. Admission is $10 and includes refreshments.

To explore more events or purchase tickets, visit globalvillagemuseum.org.

Source: Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures