Weld County Business Loses More Than $200,000 in Vendor Payment Scam

Sheriff’s investigators say fraudulent banking instructions diverted months of payments from an Eaton-area business.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A Weld County business lost more than $200,000 after scammers allegedly redirected payments intended for a legitimate vendor into a fraudulent bank account, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies investigated the reported fraud earlier this month at a business in the 12900 block of Weld County Road 78, near Eaton. Authorities said the company made approximately $200,936.23 in payments over several months before discovering the money had not reached its intended recipient.

The scheme reportedly began in June 2026, when the business received an email appearing to come from one of its existing vendors. The message requested a change in banking information and instructed the company to send future payments to a different account.

Believing the request was legitimate, the business updated its payment information and continued making payments over the next four months.

During that time, the company continued communicating with its actual vendor as usual, unaware that its payments were being directed to a fraudulent party.

The discrepancy was discovered recently, prompting an investigation by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. A detective has been assigned to the case, which remains active.

How Businesses Can Protect Themselves

The incident highlights a common form of financial fraud in which criminals impersonate trusted vendors or compromise business communications to redirect payments.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office urges business owners, accounting departments, and payroll personnel to independently verify any unexpected requests to change vendor payment information.

Instead of responding directly to an email requesting new banking details, businesses should contact the vendor using a previously verified phone number or established communication channel.

This additional verification can help prevent substantial financial losses, particularly when businesses make recurring payments to established suppliers.

Investigators Seek Information

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify those responsible is encouraged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 970-304-6464 or email [email protected].

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not announced any arrests.

For additional information about the agency, visit the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.