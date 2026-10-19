Four Arrested in Fort Collins Police Child Exploitation Investigation

Cyber Crimes Unit operation results in multiple felony charges as investigators seek information about possible additional victims

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Four men have been arrested following a Fort Collins Police Services investigation targeting individuals suspected of attempting to sexually exploit children online. Detectives are now asking the public for information about potential victims.

The Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) Cyber Crimes Unit launched the focused operation in August 2026 to identify individuals using online platforms to contact children for sexual purposes. The investigation resulted in four arrests during September, with suspects facing charges ranging from internet luring to attempted sexual assault on a child.

According to police, the following individuals were arrested:

– Adam Williams, 53, was booked into the El Paso County Jail on September 3. He faces one count each of internet luring of a child, promotion of obscene material to a child, and attempted sexual exploitation of a child. The charges include two Class 4 felonies and one Class 6 felony.

– Dustin Kramer, 49, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on September 11. He faces one count of soliciting for commercial sexual activity with a child, a Class 3 felony.

– Ronald Lizan, 46, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on September 11. He faces one count of attempted sexual assault on a child, a Class 5 felony, and one count of soliciting for commercial sexual activity with a child, a Class 3 felony.

– Luis Vega-Gaspar, 51, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on September 24. He faces one count of soliciting for commercial sexual activity with a child, a Class 3 felony, and one count of attempted sexual assault on a child, a Class 5 felony.

Police have not disclosed whether the four cases are connected beyond the coordinated investigation or whether they expect additional arrests.

Investigators Seek Information About Potential Victims

FCPS detectives say they are concerned that additional victims may exist and are encouraging anyone who has experienced or witnessed child exploitation to come forward.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Fort Collins Police Services Tipline at 970-416-2125.

The department also encourages parents and caregivers to remain informed about online safety, including recognizing potential grooming behaviors, inappropriate contact, and attempts to manipulate or exploit children through digital platforms.

Families can find educational materials and prevention resources through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

All four defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. The charges represent allegations and have not been established as facts through a criminal conviction.