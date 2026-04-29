Johnstown Downtown Plan Earns Top State Honor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Award-winning master plan sets course for growth, business vitality, and community identity

The Town of Johnstown has received statewide recognition for its vision for the future, earning the “Plan of the Year” award from Downtown Colorado, Inc. for its Downtown Master Plan.

Community Message

Adopted in 2025, the plan reflects more than a year of input from residents, business owners, and community stakeholders. It lays out a roadmap for shaping downtown Johnstown into a vibrant hub for commerce, community gathering, and long-term economic resilience—an effort that could influence how neighboring Northern Colorado communities approach growth and redevelopment.

Town officials say the recognition highlights not just the plan itself, but the collaborative process behind it. The strategy focuses on market-driven land use, sustainability, and strengthening the local economy while preserving community character.

“This award reflects the collective vision and dedication of our community,” said Town Manager Matt LeCerf in a statement. “We look forward to moving from planning to implementation as we bring this vision for downtown Johnstown to life.”

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The award was presented during the Downtown Excellence Awards ceremony at the “In The Game” conference in Grand Junction, where communities from across Colorado were honored for projects that enhance downtown vitality.

For Northern Colorado residents, the plan signals continued investment and momentum in one of the region’s growing communities. As Johnstown moves into implementation, the outcomes could shape regional economic connections, small business opportunities, and the overall character of downtown life.

Residents and stakeholders can learn more about the plan at the Town of Johnstown Downtown Master Plan or watch the nomination video at the Johnstown Downtown Master Plan nomination video.

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Attribution: Town of Johnstown