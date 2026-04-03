A Hundred Stories, One Daily Habit

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There’s something to be said when a journalist can write more than 100 stories in just a few weeks. That’s exactly what happened here at North Forty News since March 19—more than 100 stories, each one focused on Northern Colorado. That works out to nearly seven stories a day, every day, for more than two weeks.

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Now imagine trying to fit all of that into a single edition. You can’t. The e-edition isn’t built for that kind of volume—it’s meant to give you a clear, curated snapshot of the most important stories. Even then, this week’s edition stretches to 29 pages, covering everything from the Wellington mayoral race to early signs of spring across the Front Range and the stories shaping communities throughout the region. It’s a strong reflection of what’s happening right now—but it’s still only part of the picture.

That’s where the Daily Update comes in.

I designed it from the ground up to be something different. It arrives at 5 a.m., built for a quick, calm scan of what matters most. It’s not meant to overwhelm you—it’s meant to guide you. If something catches your attention, you can click through and read more on your time.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

What’s remarkable to me is this: every single one of those 100+ stories passed through the Daily Update. It’s the thread that ties everything together. It’s how the full picture of Northern Colorado comes into focus each morning.

And there’s something else behind it.

For years, I’ve been working to find a way to deliver local news that is consistent, reliable, and sustainable. A way to keep North Forty News accessible while still keeping the lights on. The Daily Update is that solution.

Every morning, I personally put it together. Every morning, I hit send.

If you’re not receiving it yet, you can start with a 30-day preview—no credit card required—and see how it fits into your morning routine. Learn more and sign up at our Daily Update page.

It’s a simple idea, but it carries a lot with it: a commitment to this place, to the stories that matter, and to the people who read them.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link—the new edition is posted there automatically each time it comes out.

See you out there,



Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

https://northfortynews.com