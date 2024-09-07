Letter to the Editor: Colorado State Patrol Chief — “How Are We Doing?”

Colonel Matthew Packard | Chief Colorado State Patrol

Greetings Coloradoans,

Colorado is an amazing place to reside, visit and recreate! As the Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, I have the honor of leading a statewide law enforcement agency that provides many services and programs in an effort to make our communities safe, particularly our roadways.

We conduct a public survey every two years to answer the simple question, “How are we doing?” We want to ensure that our members and organization provide Colorado with the best service and support as we fulfill our mission to save lives. We also want to ensure that we live up to our Core Values of honor, duty and respect.

The online survey is open now until September 20, 2024. The Colorado State Patrol is always striving to provide the best service and experience and with your help, we can be even better. I hope you will complete the survey at www.cspsurvey.com.

I encourage you to be candid with your feedback so that all the Colorado State Patrol members and I can better understand how we’ve met or exceeded your needs. Plus, even more importantly, we can learn how to improve.

We want to know how safe you feel about traveling on Colorado’s highways, the professionalism of our members and our services at the State Patrol.

Completing this survey should take about 3 minutes. We want to hear your thoughts.

This is a state-wide survey, so we hope people from every region of the state participate. This will give us the insight we need to move forward. Please share the link to this survey with your friends and family. Anyone who has interacted with a trooper, port of entry officer, emergency dispatcher, or professional staff member can help by sharing their experience.

I thank you in advance for your participation. What you have to say is important to me and drives changes for the future at the Colorado State Patrol.

Sincerely,

Colonel Matthew Packard

Chief Colorado State Patrol