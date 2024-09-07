Local Red Cross Assists 169 Individuals in August

Since the beginning of the year, the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming has continued to respond to emergencies every day across the country and in our communities. In addition to the larger-scale disasters and deployments to help other states, Red Cross volunteers and employees were on hand to assist people after daily emergencies like home fires that cause incredible hardship for the impacted individuals and families. Disaster workers were there to relieve and comfort people facing their darkest hours. They delivered food, shelter, relief and cleanup supplies, basic health services — such as help replacing prescription medications and eyeglasses — and emotional support. In August, the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming provided support and care to 169 people. Out of the 40 calls, most of the calls were for home fires.

August 2024 Local Disaster Responses

Mile High Chapter (MHC) responded to 17 calls for service and helped 72 people. The MHC response area includes ten counties in the Denver Metro area.

Southeastern Colorado Chapter (SECO) responded to seven calls for service and helped 18 people. The SECO response area includes 16 counties.

Northern Colorado Chapter (NOCO) responded to six calls for service and helped 39 people. The NOCO response area includes 11 counties.

Western Colorado Chapter (WECO) responded to seven calls for service and helped 17 people. The WECO response area covers 27 counties, serving all Western Colorado and the San Luis Valley.

Wyoming Chapter (WYO) responded to three calls for service and helped 23 people. The WYO response area covers 21 counties in the state of Wyoming.

Colorado and Wyoming Wildfires

In August, more than 85 volunteers from Colorado and Wyoming responded to four wildfires in the region. We opened four shelters in two states, providing a safe place to stay for 119 people and served over 2,300 meals. Trained mental health and spiritual care volunteers also provided support to those affected by the wildfires.

