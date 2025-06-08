Publisher’s Letter: Helen’s Winnebago and the Magic of a Local Story

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Years ago, I wrote a Publisher’s Letter about one of my camping adventures — one of many. But that story didn’t just end with me sitting by a fire or watching the stars. It sparked something unexpected.

A loyal reader named Helen reached out after reading that letter. She had a 1989 Winnebago that she had held on to for years — with less than 40,000 miles on it, it was practically brand new for a vehicle of that age. She told me it was time to “retire” it, at least from her use, and she wanted it to go to someone who would appreciate it and continue the adventures. She chose me.

Did I need another vehicle at the time? Not even close. But how could I say no to something so full of possibility — and kindness?

Since then, “The Winne,” as my sons and I call it, has been at the heart of countless memories. We’ve hit the road together and created stories I’ll cherish forever. And these days, The Winne isn’t just ours — others are making memories in it too. When we’re not using it, I rent it out on RV Share and Outdoorsy. It n journeyed from the Gulf Coast of Texas to the Canadian border, to Yellowstone, Salt Lake City, Tucson, and everywhere in between.

The front seats in Helen’s Winne (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

I’ve modernized her over time — lithium-ion batteries, solar panels, air conditioning, plumbing, a new refrigerator, and a bathroom upgrade. On the inside, it’s practically a whole new rig. But on the outside, she’s still Helen’s Winnebago — the same one that sat in her driveway, waiting for someone new to take the wheel.

I share this story not just because it’s close to my heart, but because it’s a perfect example of what North Forty News means to this community. That one Publisher’s Letter helped connect me to Helen — and now, to dozens of others through the Winne.

This publication does more than report local news. It creates ripples. It inspires conversations. It brings neighbors together. It’s the thread that quietly weaves through our communities.

Helen’s Winne in Moab, Utah (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

If North Forty News didn’t exist, that old Winnebago might still be parked and forgotten. Those memories with my sons, those journeys shared with strangers-turned-friends — they might never have happened.

That’s why your support matters. Because behind every edition, there’s the potential to connect people in ways you’d never expect.

So as summer approaches and camping season kicks into high gear, I’ll be thinking of Helen — and thanking her — every time I fire up the Winne.

Thanks for reading. And thanks for keeping the story going.

—Blaine

Want to help keep local stories like this one alive?

