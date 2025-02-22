Publisher’s Letter: The Power of Tools

Tools. I use them every day. I sell them every day. But what is a tool? It sounds simple, and it is—whether it’s a wrench to complete a project by hand or a digital tool that helps us organize and share information.

At North Forty News, we rely on tools in more ways than one. We use tools to publish content, optimize it for search engines like Google, and promote the stories and advertisements that keep our local businesses thriving. Tens of thousands of people visit our website every month because these tools help us stay organized and deliver news that matters.

At Bomgaars, I learn more every day about the tools that help people in our community—whether it’s a new power drill or a platform that connects local businesses with customers. Tools, in many ways, connect us. As technology advances, these tools help us be more efficient, making our community stronger and more connected than ever before.

No matter what job you’re tackling, the right tool makes all the difference. At North Forty News, we’re committed to using every tool at our disposal to keep Northern Colorado informed, engaged, and growing.

Thanks for being part of our community!

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News