Unique Shrubs and Perennials for Edible Landscapes

There is a uniquely special feeling you get while strolling through your garden, watching pollinators and birds, all while picking a treat for yourself! Edible plants are not limited to the classics like raspberries, apples, and pears, but it can be difficult to know where to start looking for new options. Here are a few that I am particularly fond of owing to their versatility in the garden and the place they hold in our local ecosystem.

Serviceberries

Serviceberry

Serviceberries put on a multi-season display each season and are ideal for adding color and height. They can be grown either in a single stemmed tree or as a large, multi-stemmed shrub. Depending on the variety they can grow from 12′ – 20’ tall and wide so give them plenty of room! Serviceberries begin the season with a cloud of showy white blooms in early spring, which provide pollen for early season pollinators. As spring gives way to summer, purplish-blue berries appear, ripening into tasty treats from late June to early July. The arrival of fall sees the blue-green leaves burst into a fiery display of red, yellow, and orange. Also called the Juneberry, the fruits taste similar to a blueberry and are wonderful for fresh eating, baking, and freezing. These are a popular food source for birds so be ready to share your bounty with locals!

Currant

Currants

A staple for hedgerows and perennial borders, their hardiness and rounded habit make currants an excellent choice for edible landscapes. These shrubs are exceptionally resilient and are a great source of early season pollen in the spring. While non-native varieties produce small flowers, the native Golden Currant is especially prized for the profusion of trumpet shaped, fragrant yellow blooms. The fall color on the Golden Currant is vivid red, orange, and purple. Varieties like Red Lake and Blanca White provide color mid summer with clusters of red or white fruit, while the golden currant boasts golden-yellow dime sized fruit. These are fantastic for fresh eating and baking.

Jerusalem Artichoke

Sunchoke

With a towering height of 6′ – 10’ this hardy member of the aster family is a great perennial for adding structure and texture to the middle or back of perennial borders. Bright yellow flowers ranging from 2″ – 4” wide bloom from mid to late summer. This herbaceous perennial is exceptionally hardy and will survive in difficult sites. Commonly called the Jerusalem Artichoke, the edible feature of this plant is its starchy tuberous root which should be cooked before eating. It can be harvested in the fall when all of the foliage has died back. At this time the roots can be dug up and divided, allowing you to keep this sturdy plant in the garden and store what you will need through the winter months.

When you add these delicious selections to your gardens, not only will you enhance the beauty of your landscape, you’ll create a space that piques many other senses, from tasty food to fragrant flowers and even a chorus of birdsong as our feathered friends share in your harvest. There is an abundance of recipes to be found using these edible plants, so get planting and you’ll be feasting in no time!