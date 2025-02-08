Two Found Dead in Fort Collins Drainage Tunnel, Authorities Urge Caution

FORT COLLINS, CO – Early Monday morning, emergency responders discovered two deceased individuals in a storm drainage tunnel beneath College Avenue, prompting a multi-agency response and renewed concerns about public safety in confined spaces.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on February 3, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) responded to a 911 report of two unresponsive individuals in a tent inside the tunnel. Emergency responders believe the pair gained access by crawling under safety barriers designed to prevent entry.

Due to the confined space and potential hazards, Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) and HAZMAT teams were called to assess air quality before safely extracting the bodies. Officials confirmed that the individuals had been contacted multiple times by the Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement (HOPE) team, which connects people in need with local resources and shelter options.

“Our city is committed to public safety, which is why barriers and access restrictions are in place,” said FCPS Assistant Chief of Special Operations Kristy Volesky. “These measures exist to prevent tragedies like this. There are shelter resources available throughout Fort Collins—no one should have to risk their life seeking shelter in unsafe locations.”

The emergency response temporarily closed one southbound lane of College Avenue for approximately four hours. Normal traffic flow has since resumed.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the deceased and their official causes of death following further investigation.

Authorities urge residents to respect safety barriers and remind those in need that shelter and assistance are available throughout the city.

