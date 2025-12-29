The Season to Celebrate Our Gifts

By Jody Shadduck-McNally | Larimer County Commissioner

The holiday season is here — a time of music, lights, and decorations, often bringing a mix of overwhelm, stress, joy, giving, and gathering. This year, I’ve found myself deeply reflecting, focusing on internal joy, kindness, presence, gratitude, and meaningful connections, recognizing that lasting happiness is a choice born from small, kind actions, even in the midst of stress or grief. Attending several tree lighting ceremonies reinforced the essential holiday message of unity, decency, and hope — messages we deeply need today.

For Larimer County, 2025 has been a year of both celebrations and challenges. We are proud to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the highly successful Help Preserve Open Spaces 0.25-cent sales tax. This legacy has provided over three decades of conservation, stewardship, and public access, resulting in over 64,000 acres protected for the future, and countless heartfelt stories. You can learn more about our “30 and Thriving” campaign here:

https://www.larimer.gov/spotlights/2025/11/14/larimer-county-celebrates-30-years-conservati on-success-30-and-thriving-campaign

Significant achievements this year include the opening of the much-needed adolescent unit at the Longview Acute Care Center. Furthermore, Larimer County’s new Fleet & Road and Bridge Services campus garnered two prestigious awards: the 2025 Best Large Community Structure Project Award from the American Public Works Association and the 2025 Project of the Year from Associated Builders and Contractors Rocky Mountain Chapter. It was lauded for its modern design and efficiency in maintaining county vehicles serving the area between Fort Collins and Loveland. We also secured a substantial $9,856,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Community Wildfire Defense Grant program. This funding will support the “Protecting the Gateway to the Rockies” wildfire defense project, significantly improving wildfire protection in Estes Park and the forested corridor of the Big Thompson Canyon.

However, we faced several challenges, including federal funding freezes, the federal shutdown, which impacted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program resources for families (especially children) in Larimer County, state-imposed caps affecting our already lean budget, and ongoing critical needs in housing, healthcare, watershed protection, and wildfire mitigation. Through every challenge, our dedicated staff, supported by a compassionate community, has shown tireless effort, collaboration, and a relentless quest for solutions for all residents. The commitment of our community continues to fuel my hope for our future.

As we celebrate with loved ones, it is important to remember that the Yuletide season and the pressure of a “merry time” can trigger feelings of loneliness or depression, reminding us of what we lack, missing loved ones, or being estranged from family. What is often called “the most wonderful time of the year” can feel incredibly heavy for many. Acknowledging this, the choice to seek light remains vital, even amid the seasonal stress or the private weight of grief many carry.

This holiday season will look different for each of us. As you spend time with those you love — whether in person or virtually — let us celebrate our blessings, embody the spirit of giving, and look out for one another. May this season serve as a powerful reminder of our community’s strength to hold us together even in difficult times. Wishing you all a peaceful holiday as we look toward the New Year, let us resolve to recommit ourselves to our shared values.

I am honored to serve and work hard on your behalf as your Larimer County Commissioner.

Thank you for the opportunity.

Jody Shadduck-McNally is a Larimer County Commissioner serving all of Larimer County.