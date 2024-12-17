The Spirit of the Season

By Jody Shadduck-McNally

Every year I look forward to the tree lighting or lighting celebrations in Fort Collins, Loveland, and Estes Park. The crowds at each of these gatherings I’ve attended were very large and the energy was positively vibrating in our Larimer County downtowns. Other wonderful traditions and unique community gatherings are the holiday parades in Lyons, Berthoud, and Wellington. Each municipality and associated business organizations work very hard to highlight local, small businesses and engage the youth in our communities. Usually at these events, there is an opportunity to give back to our community.

The spirit of giving is notable in our community this season, with neighbors coming together to ensure everyone feels the warmth of the season.

Since we are in full holiday mode, our community is buzzing with hopeful anticipation for the festive season, a time to come together, share joy, and support one another, reminding us of the strength and warmth we hold as a united region. I’ve seen giving trees in local government offices, and small business entrances to help make sure every child has a gift or a meal this season. We need to highlight the importance of these acts of kindness and generosity that often flourish during this time of year. I read about paying it forward efforts, secret Santas, and food drives on social media and from outreach. Together with our local governments, non-profits, businesses, and our caring community, we can accomplish so much to take care of those who might not be as fortunate in Larimer County.

This holiday season let’s prioritize the heart of our communities by actively supporting local small businesses and non-profits. Every purchase or donation makes a tangible difference, ensuring our neighbors thrive and the spirit of giving truly shines through our neighborhoods and downtowns, like the lights decorating these areas. Shopping locally allows us to connect with the people behind the products and services, making gift-giving more meaningful. Recently, I shopped on Small Business Saturday in two downtowns. The shop owners were engaging, proud of their business, and hopeful for an increase in business for the upcoming month. Supporting small businesses and non-profits directly contributes to the economic vitality and social well-being of Larimer County. For every dollar we spend at a local small business, an average of 67 cents stays in our local community.

Please consider donating to non-profits that align with your values and supporting causes you care about during the giving season. Nonprofits focus on specific local issues and provide services that support marginalized groups to address our unique community challenges. Nonprofits create jobs, stimulate our local economies by providing services and attracting funding, and contributing to community development.

For example, Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development supports local small businesses and nonprofit organizations through many services. https://www.larimer.gov/ewd.

The Science of Hope is a field of study that examines how fostering hope can improve mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Research shows hope is a teachable mindset that can help people. Recently our Human Services Department implemented the Science of Hope across all departments and how they engage with clients.

Hope and kindness are like snow or holiday glitter—they beautify everything they cover.

Let’s spend the next few weeks beautifying our amazing Larimer County community together.

It is my humble honor to work hard on your behalf.

Jody Shadduck-McNally is a Larimer County commissioner representing all of Larimer County.