Holiday Hazards for Pets: Keep Your Dog Safe During Festive Celebrations

The holiday season in Northern Colorado is filled with joy, decorations, and gatherings, but it also brings unique risks for our furry friends. Ann Coughlan, owner of Peppy’s Pet Care in Windsor, is sharing essential advice to help pet owners keep their dogs safe and stress-free during the holidays.

“The festive season is a special time for families, but it can be overwhelming and even dangerous for pets if precautions aren’t taken,” says Coughlan. “A little preparation can go a long way toward making the holidays enjoyable for everyone—including your pets.”

Common Holiday Hazards for Dogs

1. Toxic Plants

Holiday greenery like poinsettias, mistletoe, and holly berries may look beautiful, but they can be harmful to dogs if ingested. Symptoms range from mild gastrointestinal upset to severe health issues. Keep these plants out of reach or opt for pet-safe alternatives.

2. Festive Decorations

Sparkling ornaments, tinsel, and dangling electrical cords can attract curious pets, leading to choking, intestinal blockages, or electric shocks. Coughlan recommends securing decorations and supervising your dog in decorated areas.

3. Dangerous Foods

Seasonal treats can spell trouble for dogs. Chocolate, onions, grapes, and macadamia nuts are toxic, while fatty foods can lead to pancreatitis. Store food and drinks safely out of your pet’s reach and remind guests not to sneak table scraps to your furry companion.

4. Open Flames

Candles and fireplaces create a cozy holiday atmosphere but pose serious burn risks to pets. Use protective screens for fireplaces and place candles on high, sturdy surfaces away from wagging tails and curious noses.

5. Noise and Crowds

Loud gatherings, fireworks, or unfamiliar guests can be overwhelming for dogs. Set up a quiet, comfortable retreat where your pet can relax if the excitement becomes too much.

Ann’s Top Tips for a Pet-Safe Holiday

Stick to a Routine : Maintaining your dog’s regular feeding and exercise schedule can help reduce holiday stress.

: Maintaining your dog’s regular feeding and exercise schedule can help reduce holiday stress. Update Identification : Ensure your pet’s ID tags and microchip information are current in case they get lost during gatherings.

: Ensure your pet’s ID tags and microchip information are current in case they get lost during gatherings. Communicate with Guests: Let visitors know the house rules for your pet, including restrictions on feeding table scraps or leaving doors open.

About Peppy’s Pet Care

Since 2018, Peppy’s Pet Care has provided reliable and compassionate dog walking and pet care services for families in Windsor and beyond. Led by Ann Coughlan, the team prioritizes the health and happiness of pets, offering a trusted resource for local pet owners.

This holiday season, take extra precautions to ensure your pets stay happy, healthy, and safe. For more pet care tips, visit Peppy’s Pet Care or follow them on social media.

Enjoy the holidays with peace of mind, knowing your furry friends are well-protected!