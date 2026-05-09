Northern Colorado Gardens That Keep Pollinators Buzzing

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Simple plant choices can create long-lasting color, healthier gardens, and vital habitat for bees and butterflies across the Front Range.

One of the surest signs that Northern Colorado is shifting into spring is the return of pollinators. Honeybees drift between blooms, butterflies reappear on warm afternoons, and hummingbirds begin tracing familiar backyard routes. For gardeners, it’s more than just a seasonal moment — it’s a reminder that even small planting decisions can help support an entire ecosystem.

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Across the Front Range, gardeners are increasingly looking for ways to build landscapes that are not only colorful and drought-conscious, but also welcoming to pollinators. The good news is that creating a pollinator-friendly garden does not require large spaces or complicated designs. A mix of hardy perennials, flowering annuals, and herbs can provide food sources from early spring through fall while adding texture and movement to the yard.

(Photo Courtesy of Bryan Fischer)

Perennials form the backbone of many successful pollinator gardens because they return year after year and provide reliable blooms during the growing season. Plants such as sea holly, agastache, penstemons, and milkweed are especially well-suited for Northern Colorado’s dry climate and changing temperatures. Many of these varieties thrive in poor soils and intense summer heat while still attracting bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.

Native and regionally adapted plants also tend to provide the greatest benefit. Swamp milkweed, for example, supports Monarch caterpillars while producing striking pink blooms during the summer months. Rocky Mountain penstemon offers another dependable option, producing vibrant flowers that help bridge the gap between early- and late-spring bloomers.

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Annual flowers can extend pollinator activity well into late summer and early fall. Zinnias, sweet alyssum, torch tithonia, snapdragons, and cleome all provide extended blooms when properly maintained. Many gardeners mix annuals among perennial beds or use them in containers near patios and entryways where pollinator activity can be easily observed. Deadheading spent flowers throughout the season also encourages continued blooming and keeps displays looking healthy.

Zinnia (Photo from Pexels.com)

Herbs may be one of the most overlooked pollinator plants in home gardens. Flowering oregano, dill, mint, sage, basil, and pineapple sage become magnets for beneficial insects once allowed to bloom. Dill, in particular, serves as a host plant for swallowtail caterpillars, turning kitchen gardens into unexpected wildlife habitats.

Garden structure matters too. Early-season bulbs, low-growing flowering perennials, shrubs, and taller summer bloomers help provide food sources across multiple layers of the landscape. Diversity in height, bloom shape, and flowering time helps support a wider range of pollinators rather than focusing on just one species.

In Northern Colorado, pollinator gardening also connects naturally with water-wise landscaping. Many pollinator-friendly plants tolerate drought conditions, require less maintenance once established, and perform well in xeriscape designs. That combination of resilience and ecological benefit is making pollinator gardens increasingly popular across the region.

The result is more than just a beautiful yard. A garden filled with pollinators creates movement, sound, and seasonal rhythm — a living reminder that healthy landscapes support far more than flowers alone.

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