Peppers With Personality: Understanding Heat in the Garden

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

From sweet bells to fiery superhots, Northern Colorado gardeners can grow a surprising range of peppers — if they understand what makes them hot.

There’s a moment every summer when a gardener slices into a pepper expecting something mild — only to discover they accidentally planted a tiny firebomb.

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Peppers can be unpredictable that way.

For Northern Colorado gardeners, peppers are one of the most rewarding warm-season crops to grow. They thrive in hot afternoons, love raised beds and containers, and produce heavily once summer settles in. But understanding pepper heat can feel like decoding a secret language. Jalapeños, serranos, habaneros, ghost peppers — each carries a wildly different level of intensity.

That’s where the Scoville Scale comes in.

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The scale, developed in 1912 by pharmacist Wilbur Scoville, measures the concentration of capsaicin — the compound responsible for a pepper’s heat. The higher the Scoville Heat Units, or SHU, the hotter the pepper. Modern testing now uses laboratory analysis instead of human taste testers, but the Scoville name remains the standard gardeners and cooks recognize today.

For most home gardeners, pepper growing starts gently. Bell peppers sit at zero on the scale, offering sweetness without heat. Banana peppers and poblanos remain mild enough for most kitchens, while jalapeños deliver the familiar kick many gardeners look forward to each summer. Serranos step up the intensity quickly, often measuring two to three times hotter than a jalapeño.

Then there are the adventurous varieties.

Spicy Peppers (Photo courtesy Gardens on Spring Creek)

Thai peppers, habaneros, ghost peppers, and Carolina Reapers have become increasingly popular among backyard growers who enjoy testing culinary limits. Ghost peppers can exceed one million Scoville units, while some modern superhot varieties push beyond two million. At those levels, gloves become less of a suggestion and more of a survival strategy.

But pepper heat isn’t just genetics. Weather plays a role, too.

Hot temperatures, dry conditions, and mild water stress can intensify capsaicin production. In Northern Colorado’s sunny climate, gardeners often discover their peppers grow hotter than expected by late August. A jalapeño grown during a scorching dry spell may taste dramatically different than one harvested after cooler, wetter weather.

That variability is part of the fun.

Some gardeners grow peppers for salsa. Others pickle Hungarian wax peppers or dry cayennes for powder. A few simply enjoy the bragging rights that come with harvesting a ghost pepper without flinching.

Fortunately, peppers are well-suited for Northern Colorado gardens. They prefer warm soil, full sun, and protection from cold spring nights. Starting plants indoors or buying established seedlings often produces the best results locally, since peppers need a long growing season to fully mature.

Container gardeners can succeed with peppers, too. Many hot varieties remain compact and productive in patio pots, making them ideal for smaller spaces. Consistent watering and afternoon heat usually produce healthy yields through early fall.

For gardeners trying peppers for the first time, it’s smart to grow a range — something sweet, something medium, and something bold. That way, harvest season becomes part experiment, part adventure.

And sometimes, part cautionary tale.

Because every pepper has a personality. Some whisper. Some shout.

A few practically breathe fire.

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