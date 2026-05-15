Greeley Farmers Market Returns to Lincoln Park

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weekly market brings fresh produce, handmade goods, and live music to downtown Greeley this spring and summer.

The Greeley Farmers Market returns to downtown Greeley on Saturday, May 16, giving Northern Colorado residents another chance to shop local while enjoying one of the community’s favorite outdoor traditions.

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The free weekly market runs from 8 a.m. to noon at Lincoln Park, located at 1012 11th Street in Greeley. Additional market dates are scheduled throughout the spring and summer, including May 23, May 30, and June 6.

Known for its family-friendly atmosphere, the market features locally grown produce, fresh flowers, handcrafted items, and artisan products from regional vendors. Visitors can also enjoy live music performances, picnic space in the park, and a relaxed Saturday morning gathering spot in the heart of downtown.

Farmers’ markets continue to play an important role throughout Northern Colorado by supporting small businesses, connecting residents directly with local growers and makers, and encouraging community gatherings during the warmer months.

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