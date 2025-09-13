Planting Garlic and Shallots in the Fall

By Eri Matsumura | Fort Collins Nursery

Fall is here, the zucchinis are gone, and the beans have withered; gardeners are clearing beds and tucking plants away for winter, but these small papery bulbs are just beginning their journey. Planted in fall, garlic and shallots quietly establish roots, preparing to burst forth when spring arrives, rewarding patient gardeners with a rich harvest the following summer.

Why Fall Is Best

Garlic and shallots, belonging to the genus allium, thrive when given a head start before winter. These hardy crops require a period of winter chill, a process known as vernalization. This is essential for triggering proper bulb development to form bigger, well-shaped bulbs. Planting about six weeks before the ground freezes gives them time to settle in, anchoring their roots before the cold sets. Come spring, they respond to the lengthening days with rapid top growth, already a step ahead.

Preparing the Soil

Like most alliums, garlic and shallots prefer rich, well-draining soil. The soil should be loose, crumbly, and enriched with organic matter. Work in compost and a drainage medium like sand or perlite before planting. Choose a sunny site for raised beds or well-prepared rows to help prevent soggy conditions, which can cause bulbs to rot.

Garlic (Photo from pexels.com)

How to Plant Garlic

Start with firm, healthy bulbs, ideally purchased as seed garlic. Break each bulb into individual cloves, leaving the papery skins intact. Plant them pointed end up, about four inches deep and six inches apart. Cover with soil, then mulch generously with straw or shredded leaves. This layer insulates the cloves through winter and helps keep weeds at bay.

How to Plant Shallots

Shallots are planted as small bulbs. Place each bulb root-side down, one to two inches deep and about six inches apart. Each shallot you plant will multiply into a cluster by harvest time. Like garlic, they benefit from a thick mulch layer to regulate soil temperature and moisture.

Caring Through the Seasons

Once planted, these bulbs need little attention until spring. The mulch does most of the work, protecting them through freeze and thaw. When green shoots emerge, side-dress with compost or a balanced organic fertilizer to encourage growth. Keep the beds weeded—garlic and shallots do not like competition!

The Summer Harvest

In early to midsummer, garlic is usually ready when about half of its green tops have turned brown. Shallots follow a similar timeline, with tops yellowing and falling over, signaling that bulbs have matured. Gently lift them with a garden fork and shake the dirt off. Cure in a warm, dry, airy space for several weeks and keep them out of direct sunlight. Properly cured garlic and shallots can last for months. Store them in mesh bags or braid softneck garlic and suspend them in a cool location.

Planting garlic and shallots in the fall is both practical and symbolic. It’s a gardener’s promise to the future, a small act now that ensures abundance in the seasons to come.