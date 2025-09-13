Body Recovered at Carter Lake After Multi-Agency Search

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County Coroner to release identity and cause of death following tragic outcome

After nearly 24 hours of searching, a deceased man—presumed to be the missing kayaker first reported on September 11—was recovered from Carter Lake late in the afternoon of September 12, 2025.

The recovery follows an extensive operation that began the previous evening when a 911 call reported a man in distress in the water near a kayak. Multiple agencies responded, including Larimer County Natural Resources Rangers, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies, Emergency Services personnel, Berthoud Fire Protection District dive teams, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT).

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity, along with cause and manner of death, at a later time.

In a statement, LCSO expressed appreciation to public safety partners and Larimer County Dive Rescue volunteers for their work:

“While the outcome is tragic, we sincerely appreciate all who worked to bring closure to those grieving this loss.”

The recovery effort comes one day after the initial search was launched. Read the original story here.

Officials continue to remind residents that wearing a personal flotation device remains the single most effective way to prevent fatalities on Northern Colorado waters.

Updates will be shared as soon as the Coroner’s Office releases them.

Attribution: Information provided by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Unit.