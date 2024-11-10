Why Northern Colorado Gardeners Should Keep Their Leaves This Fall

By Kelly Kellow, Greenhouse and Butterfly House Horticulturist at The Gardens on Spring Creek

A lot is going on in the garden between September and November. There are leaves to pick up, plants to rip out, last efforts on controlling weeds, and, to top it all off, bulbs to plant. But don’t feel too overwhelmed; the fall push passes, and you will soon be looking at the garden, pondering what to do with it next year.

However, before we can dream of spring, we must talk about leaves. I am sure that by now, the trees in and around your yard are beginning to prepare for winter, covering the ground with beautiful reds, oranges, and yellows. Before you get frustrated with the thought of ridding your yard of all these leaves, consider that they can be used in many ways to benefit your garden.

Leaves make great mulchers in vegetable gardens. In fact, there can never be too many leaves for the health of your soil. Start by laying piles on top of the soil and then turn them in with a tiller or garden fork. Leaves add nutrients to the soil, making it nice and healthy for the following year’s crop. Worms also help break down the leaves, putting more organic material into the soil.

In veggie gardens, leaves are great mulchers to put on top of garlic beds or tender strawberries. Plant garlic in rows, add leaves, then pin with bird netting so they don’t fly away. When the garlic scapes start to poke out of the leaves in the spring, you can remove the netting and add the leaves to the garden.

Want to get rid of your leaves in a lower-effort way? Mow over them! That’s right, rake them all into your yard, mow them over, and mulch them into the grass. Your lawn will thank you later for all the winter nutrients!

Leaves can also be used in perennial gardens to warm tender perennials throughout winter. Use them as a mulch at the base of perennials. This also helps native pollinators like solitary and sweatbees. These bees predominantly nest underground, and by leaving leaves, you help protect their entry holes while also creating crucial over-wintering insulation for them.

If you can’t use all your fallen leaves in your garden spaces, ask a neighbor or friend; someone might be able to put them to good use!